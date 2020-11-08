Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Lowered to $36.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 75.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $754,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

