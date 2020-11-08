Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Lowered to $37.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $354,814,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $206,437,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,649,000 after buying an additional 2,665,835 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,159,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,399,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

