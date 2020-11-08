Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,896 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,685,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

