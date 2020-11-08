Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

