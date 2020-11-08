Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

