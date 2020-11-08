Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $10.16 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 265,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,656,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.29. The company has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.