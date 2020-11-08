Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. United Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

