PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
NYSE:PCK opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.