PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:PCK opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.