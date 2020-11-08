PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.
PKO opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $28.73.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
