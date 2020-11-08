PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

PKO opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

