Piper Sandler Cuts Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $4.70

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $5.30 to $4.70 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.43.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth $60,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

