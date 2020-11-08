PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PHI opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. PLDT has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $853.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,247.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 948,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 40.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 373.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 245,189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 13.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

