PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.
PHI opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. PLDT has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 1,247.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 948,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 40.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 373.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 245,189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 13.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
