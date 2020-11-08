Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $125.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 278.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

NYSE:PBH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

