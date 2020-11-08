Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $125.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 278.21% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.
NYSE:PBH opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.