Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) PT Raised to $18.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.
PRMW opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 793,749 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,567,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 99,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 506.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after buying an additional 925,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
