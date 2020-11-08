Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) PT Raised to $18.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

PRMW opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 793,749 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,567,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 99,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 506.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after buying an additional 925,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

