Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) Issues Earnings Results

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09), reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000.

PROF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Profound Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

