Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) Issues Earnings Results

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09), reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.
Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
