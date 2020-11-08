Propy (PRO) Market Cap Hits $5.70 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Propy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Propy has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $146,034.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Propy Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

