ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Trading 0.5% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 2,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDP)

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

