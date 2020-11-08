QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. QTS Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,709.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -211.90 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,816 shares of company stock worth $6,566,142. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

