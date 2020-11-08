Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.62.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,227.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,697,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,233 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,173,000 after acquiring an additional 199,973 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

