Raymond James Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $160.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

RGLD opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.36. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

