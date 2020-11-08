Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

