Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

