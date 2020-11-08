Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.