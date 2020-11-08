Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 307,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

