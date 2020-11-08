Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $737.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $745.00 to $737.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.46.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $578.03 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $325.62 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,127 shares of company stock worth $98,571,236. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.