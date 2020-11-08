REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 135,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 45,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

