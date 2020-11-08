Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of MARK opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.16. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $876,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

