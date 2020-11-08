Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of RPAY opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,263.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. FMR LLC grew its position in Repay by 389.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after buying an additional 3,679,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Repay by 520.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 56.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,356,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,349 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at about $24,627,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

