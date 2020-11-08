Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 747 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

NYSE:V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.