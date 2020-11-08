Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $260.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $253.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.31 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,317 shares of company stock worth $55,237,613. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

