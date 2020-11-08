Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $275.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.42.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -220.31 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $255.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average is $153.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,317 shares of company stock valued at $55,237,613. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

