Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $300.00 at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $185.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.42.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $255.66. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $1,488,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,265,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,317 shares of company stock valued at $55,237,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 158.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

