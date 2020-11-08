Royal Bank of Canada Increases Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target to $60.00

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

OSB stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Norbord by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Norbord by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

