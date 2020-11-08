Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ferrari from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.20.

RACE stock opened at $208.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.80. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $208.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

