Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

SGMO stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 148,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

