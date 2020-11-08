Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,974,000 after buying an additional 358,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after buying an additional 352,309 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,741,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213,276 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23.

