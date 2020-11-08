Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Releases Earnings Results

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.14. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

Get Scor alerts:

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.