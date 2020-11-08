Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Scorpio Tankers has decreased its dividend by 92.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NYSE STNG opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

