Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 41,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 294,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The stock has a market cap of $131.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter. Secoo had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

