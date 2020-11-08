Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 265,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 16.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 92.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

