Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 176,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 70.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.53 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $242.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

