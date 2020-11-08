Sentinel Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $15,468.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000641 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

