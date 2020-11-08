Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of SHCAY opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.20. Sharp has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

