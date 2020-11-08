Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Limited (SIGB.L) (LON:SIGB) Stock Price Down 42.9%

Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Limited (SIGB.L) (LON:SIGB)’s share price fell 42.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 386,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 384,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Limited (SIGB.L) Company Profile (LON:SIGB)

Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in undervalued companies and turnarounds. The firm seeks to invest in companies in any sector. It typically invests in a company which is publicly quoted, most likely on a UK stock exchange. The firm's typical investment holding period is greater than one year.

