Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

