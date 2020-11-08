Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $736,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

NYSE:V opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.48. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

