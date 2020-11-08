Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,045.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $914.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,713.09, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.
SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
