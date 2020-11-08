Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,045.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $914.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,713.09, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

