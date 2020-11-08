Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

