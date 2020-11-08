Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.
Shares of SBGI stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $40.33.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.