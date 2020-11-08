Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Trading Down 9%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC)’s share price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

