Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.28 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.
In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.