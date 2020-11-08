Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.28 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

