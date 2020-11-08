Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Down 3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 52,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 158,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Skyharbour Resources from C$1.01 to C$0.53 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

